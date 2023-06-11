Monday 05/22:
• 5:30 am, burglary, 49600 block of Highway 101.
• 9:09 am, child related, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 12:00 pm, civil problem, 500 block of Highway 101.
Tuesday 05/23:
• 12:24 am, disturbance, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 1:26 pm, civil problem, 13th Street SE.
• 3:56 pm, fraud, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 10:36 pm, disturbance, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
Wednesday 05/24:
• 1:30 pm, juvenile problem, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 1:36 pm, animal at large, Ohio Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE.
• 4:47 pm, animal complaint, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
Thursday 05/25:
• 1:49 pm, threats, 200 block of 13th Street SE.
• 2:47 pm, threats, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 8:58 pm, accident, Jetty Road SW.
Friday 05/26:
• 10:04 am, theft, 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 1:56 pm, threats, 200 block of 13th Street SE.
• 3:23 pm, burglary, 300 block of Filmore Avenue SE.
• 8:04 pm, assault, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
Saturday 05/27:
• 10:24 am, theft, 1000 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
• 1:09 pm, theft, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 6:49 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 700 block of Caroline Street.
Sunday 05/28:
• 10:48 am, civil problem, 500 block of 10th Street SW.
