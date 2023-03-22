Monday 03/06:
Monday 03/06:
• 10:42 am, harassment, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 12:58 pm, civil problem, 300 block of Klamath Avenue NE.
• 3:59 pm, harassment, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 4:03 pm, harassment, 900 block of 2nd Street SE.
Tuesday 03/07:
• 8:44 am, threats, 1100 block of 10th Street NE.
Wednesday 03/08:
• 12:12 am, civil problem, 300 block of Highway 101.
• 2:02 pm, fraud, 86400 block of Croft Lake Lane.
• 4:15 pm, harassment, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 7:06 pm, disturbance, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
Thursday 03/09:
• 8:02 am, disturbance, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
Friday 03/10:
• 7:38 am, theft, 400 block of 8th Street SW.
• 6:34 pm, criminal mischief, 1300 block of 11th Street SW.
• 9:57 pm, disturbance, 56300 block of Prosper Junction Road.
Saturday 03/11:
• 1:05 pm, elude, 2nd Street SE and Michigan Avenue SE.
• 6:34 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 600 block of 8th Street SW.
Sunday 03/12:
• 8:54 pm, civil problem, 1000 block of 7th Street NE.
