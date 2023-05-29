Monday 05/08:
Monday 05/08:
• 8:59 am, child related, 200 block of Madison Avenue SW.
• 11:19 am, criminal mischief, 70 block of 12th Street SE.
• 2:43 pm, threats, 100 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 7:53 pm, fire, Coquille Point.
Tuesday 05/09:
• 10:13 am, fire, Highway 101 mile post 251.
• 10:35 am, burglary, 2100 block of Beach Loop Drive SE.
• 10:40 am, missing person, 1100 block of 4th Street NE.
• 11:22 am, animal complaint, Highway 101 mile post 260.
• 4:29 pm, hit and run, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 4:52 pm, threats, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 5:09 pm, disturbance, 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday 05/10:
• 12:35 pm, threats, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 2:05 pm, burglary, 800 block of 12th Street SW.
Thursday 05/11:
• 6:43 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of 10th Street SE.
• 9:50 am, animal at large, 1st Street NE and June Avenue NE.
• 3:20 pm, noise complaint 1100 block of 5th Street NE.
Friday 05/12:
• 12:18 am, noise complaint, 100 block of 1st Street SE.
• 10:20 pm, disturbance, 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
Saturday 05/13:
• 12:36 am, disturbance, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
• 9:00 am, disturbance, 500 block of 10th Street SW.
Sunday 05/14:
• 10:14 am, utility problem, 100 block of Chicago Avenue SE.
• 1:37 pm, juvenile problem, Lincoln Avenue and Sea Bird Drive SW.
• 1:47 pm, fire, 2800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 3:31 pm, accident, 1100 block of Portland Avenue SW.
• 5:19 pm, missing person, 1000 block of Ocean Drive SW.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
