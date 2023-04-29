Monday 04/10:
• 11:55 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of Lexington Avenue NE.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 2:25 am
• 1:03 pm, disturbance, 9th Street SE and Grand Street SE.
• 1:30 pm, disturbance, 1000 block of 1st St. SE.
• 3:34 pm, fraud, 500 block of Elmira Ave. SE.
Tuesday 04/11:
• 4:07 pm, harassment, 1100 block of 4th St. NE.
Wednesday 04/12:
• 7:17 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 57700 block of Round Lake Road.
Thursday 04/13:
• 1:25 am, disturbance, 900 block of 1st St. SE.
Friday 04/14:
• 8:06 am, civil problem, 800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 8:17 am, disturbance, 900 block of 11th St. SE.
• 10:37 am, theft, 60 block of Michigan Ave. SE.
• 12:53 pm, criminal mischief, Riverside Dr. NE.
• 4:21 pm, intoxicated subject, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 10:46 pm, fire, 1500 block of Harvard St. SE.
Saturday 04/15:
• 4:10 am, theft, 1300 block of Oregon Ave. SE.
Sunday 04/16:
• 7:20 pm, disturbance, 200 block of 16th St. SE.
