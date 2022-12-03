The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 6:50 pm, theft, 800 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 10:02 pm, disturbance, 300 block of Delaware Avenue SE.
• 1:03 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 3:35 pm, traffic hazard, Highway 101 and 2nd Street NE.
• 8:29 pm, disturbance, 800 block of 11th Street SW.
• 9:02 pm, disturbance, 300 block of Highway 101.
• 5:32 pm, elude, Highway 101 mile post 259.
• 8:08 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 9:09 pm, animal complaint, Chow Road and Highway 42 S.
• 10:53 am, unlawful use of motor vehicle, 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 8:10 am, fraud, 500 block of 11th Street SW.
• 9:30 am, criminal mischief, 1100 block of 2nd Street NE.
• 3:01 pm, animal complaint, 1200 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
• 7:17 pm, assault, 100 block of 8th Street SW.
• 9:09 pm, unlawful use of motor vehicle, 800 block of Franklin Avenue SW.
• 12:26 am, animal complaint, 49600 block of Highway 101.
• 7:50 am, animal complaint, 2600 block of Franklin Avenue.
• 1:51 pm, shots fired, 91400 block of Main Lane.
• 6:17 pm, recovered stolen vehicle, 13th Street SE and Rosa Road.
• 2:45 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 800 block of 2nd Street SE.
