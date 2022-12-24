The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 11:07 am, theft, Alabama Avenue SE.
• 1:29 pm, theft, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 1:45 pm, fraud, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 4:53 pm, accident, Highway 101 mile post 284.
• 6:58 pm, odor investigation, 50 block of Michigan Ave. SE.
• 10:16 pm, harassment, 60 block of Michigan Ave. SE.
• 1:53 am, missing person, 400 block of Elmira Ave. SE.
• 10:01 am, accident, 8th Street SW and Franklin Avenue SW.
• 12:29 pm, hit and run, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 3:58 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Ave. SE.
• 7:31 pm, harassment, 700 block of 9th Street SE.
• 9:57 pm, disturbance, 700 block of 3rd Street SE.
• 12:23 am, disturbance, 700 block of 3rd Street SE.
• 1:17 pm, traffic hazard, Bullards Bridge.
• 7:08 pm, civil problem, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 7:48 am, theft, 800 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 8:36 am, theft, 1800 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 3:25 pm, theft, 300 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 9:19 pm, disturbance, 100 block of Michigan Ave. NE.
• 10:38 am, disorderly conduct, Bandon City Park.
