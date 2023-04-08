Monday 03/20:
Monday 03/20:
• 10:06 am, theft, 300 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 11:40 am, disorderly conduct, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 3:24 pm, animal complaint, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 3:53 pm, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, Whiskey Run.
Tuesday 03/21:
• 11:01 am, disturbance, 20 block of Michigan Avenue NE.
• 12:00 pm, block of harassment, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
• 4:33 pm, identity theft, 1100 block of 1st Street NE.
• 7:00 pm, disturbance, 1000 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 7:19 pm, violation of court order, 60 block of 17th Street SE.
• 7:29 pm, theft, 1000 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 11:26 pm, disorderly conduct, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
Wednesday 03/22:
• 2:32 pm, animal complaint, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 9:08 pm, fire, 100 block of North Avenue NE.
Thursday 03/23:
• 10:09 am, harassment, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 11:27 am, theft, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 12:21 pm, shots fired, Harvard Street SE.
• 3:11 pm, theft, 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 3:13 pm, animal complaint, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
• 11:46 pm, accident, mile post 2 Highway 42S.
Friday 03/24:
• 2:22 am, accident, 87500 block of East Beach Loop Lane.
• 9:29 am, accident, 400 block of Highway 101.
• 4:04 pm, missing person, 1100 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 6:28 pm, fraud, 800 block of 11th Street SW.
• 10:46 pm, disturbance, 55600 block of Bates Road.
• 11:54 pm, disturbance, 900 block of 2nd Street SE.
Sunday 03/25:
• 5:36 am, hit and run, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 6:52 pm, disturbance, June Avenue SE.
