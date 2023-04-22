Monday 04/03:
Monday 04/03:
• 12:21 pm, accident, 2nd Street SE and Elmira Avenue SE.
• 3:42 pm, accident, 1st Street SE and Baltimore Avenue SE.
• 4:17 pm, disturbance, 87800 block of Auction Barn Lane.
Tuesday 04/04:
• 8:32 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 2700 block of Colony Circle.
• 5:07 pm, animal at large, Jackson Avenue SW and Ocean Drive SW.
• 10:51 pm, disorderly conduct, 300 block of 2nd Street SE.
Thursday 04/06:
• 9:21 am, disturbance, 300 block of N Collier Street.
• 10:18 am, criminal mischief, Riverside Drive NE and Caroline Street
• 7:24 pm, disturbance, 800 block of 1st Street SE.
• 9:14 pm, juvenile problem, 800 block of Lincoln Avenue SW.
• 9:15 pm, intoxicated subject, 1300 block of Strawberry Drive SW.
Friday 04/07:
• 9:20 am, disorderly conduct, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
• 11:01 am, harassment, 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 12:19 pm, disturbance, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 1:13 pm, civil problem, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 5:20 pm, threats, 40 block of Michigan Avenue NE.
Saturday 04/08:
• 11:21 am, theft, 1200 block of Riverside Drive NE.
• 11:58 am, custodial interference, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
Sunday 04/09:
• 3:06 am, burglary, Garfield Avenue SW and 4th Street SW.
• 9:59 am, burglary, 88300 Red Harvest Lane.
• 4:31 pm, civil problem, 100 block of 13th Street SW.
