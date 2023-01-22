The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 2:04 pm, minor in possession of liquor, 500 block of 9th Street.
• 3:50 pm, custodial interference, 1100 block of 3rd Street SE block of Jackson Avenue SW.
• 8:00 am, theft, 700 block of Caroline Street.
• 1:31 pm, animal complaint, 1st Street SW and Cleveland Avenue SW.
• 3:09 pm, burglary, 55800 block of Riverside Drive.
• 7:57 pm, disturbance, 1100 block of 1st Street NE.
• 3:01 pm, theft, 200 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 12:29 noise complaint, Elmira Avenue SE.
• 1:15 pm, fraud, 600 block of 11th Street, SE.
• 9:45 pm, animal at large, Edison Avenue SW and 4th Street SW.
• 1:17 am, runaway juvenile, 100 block of 9th Street SW.
• 1:00 pm, theft, 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 10:23 am, civil problem, 700 block of 9th Street SW.
• 2:26 pm, theft, 1900 block of Beach Loop Drive SW
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In