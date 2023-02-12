Monday 01/30:
• 7:58 am, juvenile problem, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
Monday 01/30:
• 7:58 am, juvenile problem, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 12:45 pm, disturbance, 2700 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 9:49 pm, animal complaint, Rosa Road and Auction Barn Lane..
Tuesday 01/31:
• 9:42 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 10:55 am, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 1600 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 1:41 pm, animal at large, Franklin Avenue SW and 8th Street SW.
• 2:18 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 6:15 pm, missing person, 2900 block of Ruby Court..
Wednesday 02/01:
• 3:16 pm, theft, 500 block of Highway 101.
• 10:19 pm, harassment, 100 block of Alabama Avenue SE.
Thursday 02/02:
• 12:26 am, missing person, 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE.
• 3:54 pm, disturbance, 500 block of 9th Street SW..
Friday 02/03:
• 9:07 pm, intoxicated subject, 3000 block of Grant Place SW.
Saturday 02/04:
• 10:03 am, unlawful use of motor vehicle, 600 block of 11th Street SE.
• 2:03 pm, fraud, 1200 block of Harlem Avenue SE.
• 5:11 pm, theft, 1200 block of June Avenue SE..
Sunday 02/05:
• 12:23 am, harassment, 500 block of Harrison Avenue SW.
• 12:54 am, noise complaint, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 9:19 am, shots fired, 45400 Highway 101.
