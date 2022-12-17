The police blotter is a public record of incidents as reported by law-enforcement agencies. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are innocent until proven guilty. The information printed is preliminary and subject to change.
• 5:54 am, theft, 300 block of Levington Avenue NE.
• 7:06 pm, theft, 700 block of 11th Street SE.
• 12:30 am, juvenile problem, 900 block of 1st Street SE.
• 3:14 pm, motor vehicle accident, Highway 101 mile post 276.
• 3:36 pm, accident, 1100 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 4:04 pm, burglary, 87800 block of Two Mile Lane.
• 4:30 pm, harassment, 700 block of 11th Street SE.
• 5:42 pm, accident, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 6:41 pm, theft, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 7:58 pm, animal complaint, 1100 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 10:55 pm, missing person, 400 block of Elmira Avenue SE.
• 4:40 pm, theft, 700 block of Caroline Street..
• 12:44 pm, accident, Bullards Bridge.
• 4:12 pm, shoplifter, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 9:09 am, animal at large, Pelican Place and Beach Loop Drive SW.
• 10:22 am, traffic hazard, 87800 block of Bill Creek Lane.
• 3:23 pm, harassment, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
• 8:32 pm, traffic hazard, Beach Loop Road.
• 10:45 pm, traffic signal malfunction, Filmore Avenue SE and 2nd Street SE.
• 3:28 am, tree down, 1st Street NE and Harlem Avenue NE.
• 1:37 pm, accident, Highway 101 mile post 260.
• 3:20 pm, theft, 1000 block of Jackson Avenue SW.
• 12:40 am, criminal mischief, 200 block of 1st Street SE.
