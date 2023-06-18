Monday 05/29:
• 3:49 am, prowler, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
Monday 05/29:
• 3:49 am, prowler, 500 block of 9th Street SW.
• 12:54 pm, theft, 300 block of Highway 101.
Tuesday 05/30:
• 10:51 pm, theft, 400 block of 2nd Street SE.
Wednesday 05/31:
• 10:23 am, theft, 10 block of 10th Street SE.
Thursday 06/01:
• 12:33 pm, criminal mischief, 600 block of 4th Street SE.
• 12:55 pm, juvenile problem, 2600 block of Franklin Avenue.
• 5:37 pm, harassment, Grand Street SE & 2nd Street SE.
Friday 06/02:
• 12:39 pm, theft, 90 block of June Avenue SE.
• 1:40 pm, unlawful entry into motor vehicle, 100 block of 11th Street SW.
• 9:02 pm, burglary, 1200 block of Baltimore Avenue SE.
• 9:44 pm, animal complaint, 2900 block of Spinnaker Drive.
Saturday 06/03:
• 12:00 assault, 2900 block of Spinnaker Dr.
Sunday 06/04:
• 3:53 am, fire, 100 block of 13th Street Sw.
• 10:46 am, forgery, 800 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 8:17 pm, fire, 1500 block of Harvard Street SE.
• 11:21 m, fire, 87900 block of Astor Lane.
