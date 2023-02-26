Monday 02/13:
• 1:21 am, disorderly conduct, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 1:00 am
Monday 02/13:
• 1:21 am, disorderly conduct, 900 block of 11th Street SE.
• 11:32 am, criminal mischief, 300 block of Highway 101.
• 12:55 pm, fraud, 200 block of 15th Street SE.
• 10:20 pm, shots fired, 56100 block of Prosper Junction Road.
Tuesday 02/14:
• 10:47 am, assault, 700 block of Airport Way, Lakeside.
• 11:35 am, accident, Highway 42S mile post 3.5.
• 2:17 pm, disturbance, 88600 block of Highway 42S.
• 7:04 pm, disturbance, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
Wednesday 02/15:
• 12:35 pm, harassment, 500 block of Delaware Avenue SE.
Thursday 02/16:
• 1:22 pm, theft, 600 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 6:44 pm, theft, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
Friday 02/17:
• 11:23 am, criminal mischief, 1300 block of 11th Street SW.
• 3:36 pm, shoplifter, 600 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 3:54 pm, assault, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
Sunday 02/19:
• 11:59 am, animal complaint, 2600 block of Franklin Ave.
• 12:19 pm, fraud, 200 block of 13th Street SE.
• 10:01 pm, noise complaint, 300 block of Lexington Avenue NE.
