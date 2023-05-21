Monday 05/01:
• 6:05 am, disturbance, 1300 block of Strawberry Drive SW.
• 6:51 pm, civil problem, 700 block of 11th Street SE.
• 7:31 pm, disturbance, 3200 block of Beach Loop Drive SW.
Tuesday 05/02:
• 2:47 am, noise complaint 800 block of Chicago Avenue SE.
• 1:52 pm, accident, 60 block of 10th Street SE.
• 2:46 pm, theft, 90 block of June Avenue SE.
• 3:22 pm, theft, 20 block of 9th Street SW.
• 3:47 pm, animal complaint, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 4:17 pm, criminal mischief, 1000 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
Wednesday 05/03:
• 2:29 pm, illegal camping, 200 block of Madison Avenue SW.
Thursday 05/04:
• 9:27 am, theft, 500 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 2:08 pm, disorderly conduct, 80 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
• 11:09 pm, disturbance, 47400 block of Highway 101.
• 11:21 pm, juvenile problem, 300 block of 9th Street SE.
Friday 05/06:
• 9:22 am, accident, 1300 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
• 10:30 am, theft, 20 block of 10th Street SE.
Sunday 05/08:
• 8:18 am, noise complaint, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue SW.
• 8:52 am, disturbance, 54900 block of Rosa Rd.
• 11:32 am, disturbance, 1100 block of Sea Bird Drive SW.
• 3:30 pm, theft, 300 block of Filmore Ave SE.
