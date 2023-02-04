Monday 01/23:
• 12:38 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of 2nd Street SE.
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
I LOVE LOCAL NEWS SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Showers this morning becoming less numerous during the afternoon hours. High 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Rain likely. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: February 4, 2023 @ 11:27 am
Monday 01/23:
• 12:38 pm, juvenile problem, 900 block of 2nd Street SE.
• 1:48 pm, juvenile problem, 1000 block of Allegheny Avenue SE.
• 3:12 pm, identity theft, 40 block of Harlem Avenue SE.
• 8:23 pm, hit and run, Beach Loop Road.
Tuesday 01/24:
• 11:12 am, code violation, 1600 block of Oregon Avenue SW.
• 4:53 pm, missing person, 1000 block of Allegheny Avenue SW.
• 8:19 pm, restraining order violation, 800 block of Division Avenue NE.
Wednesday 01/25:
• 1:17 pm, minor in possession of liquor, 300 block of 9th Street SW.
• 3:32 pm, animal at large, Filmore Avenue SE and 11th Street SE.
Thursday 01/26:
• 1:47 pm, theft, 800 block of Oregon Avenue SE.
Friday 01/27:
• 10:35 am, theft, 600 block of 11th Street SE.
• 1:39 pm, traffic hazard, Filmore Avenue SE and 3rd Street SE.
• 3:38 pm, civil problem, 700 block of 4th Street SW.
• 4:25 pm, noise complaint, Chicago Avenue SE.
• 9:35 pm, burglary, 60 block of 17th Street SE.
Saturday 01/28:
• 10:36 am, animal at large, 2600 block of Cascara Avenue.
• 4:00 pm, traffic hazard, Bullards Bridge.
• 5:01 pm, custodial interference, 60 block of Michigan Avenue SE.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In