Come play with Bandon Playhouse at a series of Theater Workshops on Saturdays in July, featuring classes taught by experienced actors at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.

Four workshops will be offered over four weeks, with sessions beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until approximately 12 p.m. Drop by for one or come to all four. Classes are designed for beginners, age 13 to adult (or ages 10-12 with an adult) but experienced performers are welcome to come brush up their techniques.

