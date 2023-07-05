Come play with Bandon Playhouse at a series of Theater Workshops on Saturdays in July, featuring classes taught by experienced actors at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Come play with Bandon Playhouse at a series of Theater Workshops on Saturdays in July, featuring classes taught by experienced actors at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
Four workshops will be offered over four weeks, with sessions beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until approximately 12 p.m. Drop by for one or come to all four. Classes are designed for beginners, age 13 to adult (or ages 10-12 with an adult) but experienced performers are welcome to come brush up their techniques.
Doors open at 9:15 a.m. for registration. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to the workshops. Bring your own snack if desired; water will be provided.
Saturday, July 8, will be a Theater workshop led by Equity Actor and SAG member and beloved man-about-town Mike Dempsey.
Saturday, July 15, Mike Dempsey will lead a workshop on Directing.
Saturday, July 22, Nameer El-Kadi, who worked for over 30 years in Hollywood on 15 films and 45 television shows (refer to I.M.D.B.) will teach Mime & Movement the first hour, followed by Juggling the second hour.
Saturday, July 29, the workshops conclude with Music & Movement taught by local actors and directors Geneva Miller and Bobbi Neason. This workshop is open to ALL ages. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Admission is $5 (includes Playhouse membership). Donations are welcome. Participants are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible; those under age 18 will need a parent or guardian’s signature to sign in. Walk-ins are also welcome.
To RSVP or for more information, email thebandonplayhouse@gmail.com or call Amy Moss Strong at 541-290-9989 and leave a message.
Bandon Playhouse meets monthly on the second Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Sprague Theater lobby. Everyone is welcome! Learn more at https://www.BandonPlayhouse.org or on our Facebook page.
