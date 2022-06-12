Come play with Bandon Playhouse! Join your local community theater group for an interactive open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 12, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1200 11th St. SW in Bandon City Park. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Choose from a variety of activities, including scene reading, singing, dancing and backstage tours. All materials and direction will be provided.
At the outset of the pandemic, the Bandon Playhouse tabled live productions. Now the group is now eager to reconnect and prep for the next season of shows. Of course, it’s not just performers who make productions possible. The Playhouse benefits from volunteers with many talents, from set building and costume tailoring to stage management and show promotion, not to mention directing and producing.
This free community event is presented with the support of the Sprague Community Theater and the Bandon Professional Center. Membership with Bandon Playhouse is only $5 per year for individuals, or $15 family membership for four or more in the same household.
Learn more about your local community theater organization and sign up for the mailing list at https://www.BandonPlayhouse.org and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bandonplay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In