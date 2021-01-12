Bandon photographer featured

A Bandon photographer is featured on the back of the 2021-2022 Oregon Blue Book, the secretary of state announced on Dec. 31.
Sandy Vilahu took a photo titled “Rainbow’s End, Cape Arago Lighthouse,” that will be featured on the back cover of the book.
The theme for the Blue Book is 100 Years of Oregon’s State Parks. The state parks display Oregon’s natural beauty and embody Oregon values of caring for and protecting the state’s natural wonders, outgoing Secretary of State Bev Clarno said in a news release announcing the winners of the contests for the front and back cover photos and student essays that are spread throughout the book. In 2022, the state will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first state park.
The photo for the front cover was taken by Nomeca Hartwell of Grants Pass and titled “Whaleshead Beach under the Stars.” It was taken at Whaleshead Beach State Park north of Brookings.
The student essay contest winners include two highlighting parks on the South Coast. Aidan Lin wrote about Honeyman State Park near Florence and Ivy Elseth wrote about Harris Beach State Park in Brookings. The other student essay winners were Emma Arvin (Silver Falls State Park), Halle Krom (Wallowa Lake State Park), Luther Lawson (Tumalo State Park), Jacob Hurd (The Cove Palisades State Park) and Lucas Hurd (Fort Stevens State Park).
The winners are students in grades ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade.
"I am pleased that so many talented Oregonians participated in this year’s contests and the winners shared their extraordinary skills," Clarno said. "Many parts of Oregon are special, and these photos and essays prove that fact. I had a smile on my face while reading these essays and seeing all the gorgeous photos of our state."
The Oregon Blue Book has been published biennially since 1911. It is the official state almanac and fact book concerning state, county, city, regional, federal, tribal and international governments, with related general information. The Oregon Blue Book is published in the spring of odd-numbered years by the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
The Oregon Blue Book may be purchased online through the Oregon Secretary of State’s website, or at local bookstores.
