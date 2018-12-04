BANDON - The Bandon Historical Society Museum recently received a Small Arts & Culture Grant in the amount of $1,900 from the Oregon Community Foundation. The program awarded $300,000 statewide. The Bandon Museum is one of the five organizations in Coos and Curry counties to receive a grant.
The Fred W. Fields Fund of The Oregon Community Foundation provided the support for the Bandon Museum grant.
The Small Arts & Culture Grants program supports small, community-driven arts and culture organizations statewide. It was created to meet a recognized need that small nonprofits often simply need a little money to stay in operation. The nonprofit performing arts presenter Bandon Showcase also received a grant in the amount of $2,000.
"We are grateful that a grant program exists to help pay basic expenses," said museum board president Jim Proehl. "There are lots of grants to help initiate new projects, but we also need money just to keep doing what we do best. In our application, we said we would use the funds to pay our liability insurance. It's hard to get excited about raising money for liability insurance, and the OCF took care of that for us."
This Small Arts & Culture program has been in operation for five years. The Bandon Museum has received a grant every year.
The museum is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and Fillmore Avenue and is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.