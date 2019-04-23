Port Commission
The Port of Bandon Commission will meet at 5 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in the Bandon Public Library Sprague Room.
On the agenda: March meeting and April special meeting minutes; Budget Hearing FY 2019-2020; Enterprise Zone update; Coquille River South Jetty foghorn; Old Town Marketplace and fish market facade; Marine Swap Meet/Blessing of the Fleet; public comment; adjourn.
Planning Commission
The Bandon Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, in council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
On the agenda: Consent agenda; Planning Commission minutes of March 28, 2019; public comment; 4.0 land use review; 4.1 Partition 1 – Taguchi/Jackson on Beach Loop Drive; 4.2 Partition 2 – IRA Express/Llewellyn on Natalie Way and Windcrest; 5.0 Findings of Fact; 6.0 Discussion/Other; 6.1 discussion, Section 8.08.150 – Noxious Vegetation Amendments; 7.0 Commissioners comments; 8.0 Adjourn.
Southern Coos Health District
The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors regular monthly meeting will be held in at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room in Bandon, 900 11th St. SE.
Agenda items include a review of the vision for acupuncture and expanded services in the clinic, announcement and outline for the Board of Directors candidate public forum to be held April 29 and staff reports for March.