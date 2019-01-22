Port Commission meets in Coquille
COQUILLE - The Port of Bandon Commission will meet at 5 p.m. in the Coquille City Council Chambers.
On the agenda: November and December financials, December minutes, special meeting minutes. Business items: PNWA membership, commissioner e-mail addresses, budget committee update, Rockfish Festival, Coquille River Tours, staff report, pubic comment, good of the order, adjourn.
Hospital Board to meet
BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District board of directors regular monthly meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room, 900 11th St. SE, Bandon.
Agenda items include consideration of CEO agreement and staff reports for December. There will also be an executive session under ORS 192.660(2)(a) and 192.660(7) to consider the employment of an officer, employee, staff member or agent and ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records that are exempt from disclosure by law.
Planning Commission
BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 24, in council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101.
On the agenda: call to order, roll call, consent agenda, regular Planning Commission minutes of Nov. 15, public comment.
Public Hearing: Continued conditional use permit and plan review, 1090 Portland Ave. SW, application for the proposed Bandon Beach Hotel, to construct a new a 32-unit hotel with a small ground floor café and 60 spaces of off-site parking, on property within the Controlled Development One (CD-1) Zone in the City of Bandon.
Findings of fact, discussion/other, 2018-19 DLCD Oregon Housing Needs Project, commissioner's comments, adjourn.