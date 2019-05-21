Port of Bandon
COQUILLE - The Port of Bandon Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Coquille City Hall council chambers, 851 N. Central Blvd. On the agenda: April minutes; March financials; second budget hearing/resolution 2019-20; Coquille Valley Enterprise Zone renewal and expansion; OCZMA designee; U.S. Coast Guard foghorn response; staff report; public comment; good of the order; adjourn.
Planning Commission
BANDON - The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23, in council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101. On the agenda: Consent agenda: minutes of regular April 25 meeting; public comment.
Hearings: 4.1 Appeal of Planning Application #19-033 - 3225 Beach Loop Drive (Best Western hotel); appeal of the Planning Director’s decision to approve an application for a minor modification of a Conditional Use Permit to convert existing hotel utility facilities into guest lodging, on property zoned CD-1 in the City of Bandon.
Findings of Fact: 5.1 Partition 1 – Taguchi/Jackson on Beach Loop Drive; 5.2 Partition 2 – IRA Express/Llewellyn on Natalie Way and Windcrest.
Discussion/other, commissioner's comments, adjourn.
Southern Coos Health District
BANDON - The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23, in the Southern Coos Hospital conference room, 900 11th St. SE.
Agenda items include staff reports for April. There will also be an Executive Session Under ORS 192.660(2)(i) and 192.660(8) to review and evaluate the performance of an officer, employee or staff member, and ORS 192.660(2)(f) to consider information or records that are exempt from disclosure by law.