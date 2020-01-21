Port Commission
COQUILLE — The Port of Bandon will hold its regular commission meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Coquille City Council Chambers, 851 N. Central, Coquille.
On the agenda: Consent calendar including December financial, December work session minutes and December minutes. Business items, including Striper Derby discussion; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers work plan, Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan intergovernmental agreement; 2019 legislation; audit report and resolution 2020; Old Town Marketplace rate structure alternatives; and insurance renewal report; staff report and public comment.
Executive session, ORS 192.660(2)(f); adjourn
For more information call the Port of Bandon office at 541-347-3206.
Hospital Board
BANDON — The Southern Coos Health District Board of Directors will hold its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, in Southern Coos Hospital’s conference room, 900 11th St. SE, in Bandon. Agenda items include staff reports for December and consideration of new regular meeting start time.
For more information, call the hospital's administrative offices at 541-347-2426.
Planning Commission
BANDON — The Bandon Planning Commission will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23, in the council chambers of City Hall, 555 Highway 101, Bandon.
On the agenda: Consent agenda; minutes of regular meeting of Nov. 21, public comment (3 minute per person); public hearing: 4.1 CUP: 19-126 – Lobrovich - Request to continue the operation of a Vacation Rental Dwelling located at 1455 Strawberry Drive SW, property zoned CD-1 in the City of Bandon; 5.0 finding of fact; discussion/other; commissioner's comments; adjourn.
For more information, call City Hall, Planning Department, at 541-347-2437.