On July 27th, 2023, at 9:30 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of shots fired at 50375 Hwy 101 Bandon, Oregon. The caller told dispatchers that his landlord, James F. Deathrage (73), had come to his residence and fired a gun at him during an altercation.
Deputy H. Francis responded to the location and spoke with the reporting party. During the investigation, it was learned that an altercation occurred between the reporting party and Mr. Deathrage involving a semi-automatic pistol.
