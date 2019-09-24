BANDON - A Bandon man who was assaulted outside a local bar is still in ICU at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland but is no longer in a medically induced coma and is responding to people around him.
Eto Landucci, 44, of Bandon, was critically injured on Saturday, Sept. 14, when he tried to break up what police described as a "bar fight' outside of the Arcade Tavern, 135 Alabama Ave. SE. Police were called to the scene at 5:20 p.m.
Following an investigation, Terrence Clarkson, 32, Bandon, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a Measure 11 crime, and lodged in the Coos County Jail, according to Lynch. According to the Coos County Jail's daily docket, Clarkson was still being held on Tuesday.
"He was trying to keep the peace ... and do the right thing," Lynch said of Landucci, when he was allegedly hit from the front, causing him to fall backwards and strike his head, suffering what Lynch described as "a life-threatening injury."
Police said they responded to numerous calls the night of the assault due to the increased volume of people in town for the annual Cranberry Festival.
Landucci reportedly was flown to Portland where he underwent surgery to address a brain bleed early in the morning of Sept. 15, and was in the intensive care unit, listed in critical condition. His parents, Ed and Crystal Landucci of Bandon, are still with him. He had a second surgery early in the week and then developed pneumonia.
Crystal Landucci gave an update on her son Tuesday afternoon via text:
"So relieved they removed (the) breathing tube yesterday and Eto is breathing on his own," Crystal wrote. "Pneumonia (is) much better, able to cough on his own rather than being suctioned. Still heavily sedated, so has restraints on to keep him from pulling out IVs, etc., or trying to stand up. But he’s definitely his old self. (He's) able to follow directions to thumbs up, open eyes, etc. knows where is when asked.
"(He) knew me when I came in (the) room, as well as ID’d his girlfriend Jean Arnot, sister Francie and Portland friends Bill Hunt and Don Knutson. Speech is very garbled, mumbly but has said 'This sucks,' 'You stickin' around?' and 'I want some water.' (Still on IV so no liquid allowed yet).
"When I played (a) favorite family song, Bo Diddley's 'Crackin' Up' he said, 'that’s a good one.' I’ve been playing familiar Mozart, Bob Marley, etc. (he) seems to enjoy.
"Ed’s on (his) way back up, went to (perpetrator's) arraignment in Coquillle yesterday to read family statement and witness proceedings. Feel justice is being done and can refocus on Eto’s recovery. Plan to replace bone cap that was removed possibly at two weeks out ...
"Don’t know what’s ahead since TBI has such variable results, but has certainly been the longest 10 days of my life and torturous for our Eto and those who love him.
"So grateful for love, prayers, good wishes from so many."