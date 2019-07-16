BANDON - A Bandon man has died following a motorcycle accident Monday evening. At approximately 10:30 p.m., July 15, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 101 near milepost 279 in the Dew Valley area.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2003 Yamaha Motorcycle, operated by Robert Killough, 52, of Bandon was traveling south on Highway 101 when it left the roadway and crashed, according to a press release from OSP.
Killough sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Traffic was stopped in both directions for almost an hour while police investigated, according to motorists.
Oregon State Police was assisted by the Coos County Sheriff's Department, Bandon Police Department, Bandon Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, and Oregon Department of Transportation.