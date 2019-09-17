BANDON - One man is in ICU at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and another man is in jail following what police described as a "bar fight" Saturday evening that occurred outside a local establishment on First Street in Bandon.
According to a Bandon police report, the incident took place at 5:20 p.m. outside of the Arcade Tavern, 135 Alabama Ave. SE.
Police Sgt. Larry Lynch said Eto Landucci, 44, of Bandon was critically injured when he tried to break up a fight.
"He was trying to keep the peace ... and do the right thing," said Lynch, when he was allegedly hit from behind, causing him to fall and strike his head, suffering what Lynch described as "a life-threatening injury."
He reportedly was flown to Portland where he underwent surgery to address a brain bleed early Sunday morning, and at 3:30 a.m. he was in intensive care. His parents, Ed and Crystal Landucci of Bandon, are with him.
Terrence Clarkson, 32, Bandon, was charged with second degree assault following the incident and lodged in the Coos County Jail, according to Lynch.
An inquiry was made to OHSU for an update on Landucci's condition, but as of press time the phone call had not been returned.