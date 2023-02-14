On February 8 at 12:37 a.m., Sgt. S. Moore with the Coos County Sheriff’s Office responded an address on Two Mile Lane just South of the city of Bandon, to a report of an assault in progress at the location. Sgt. Moore arrived on scene and learned the suspect, Andrew R. Davee, 35, from Bandon had already left the scene in a vehicle.
During an investigation, Sgt. Moore spoke to the victim at the location who had a visible injury to his head, however he refused any medical treatment. The victim stated Davee had entered his residence by prying open the door with a metal pipe. Once inside, the victim sated Davee threatened him with the metal pipe before striking him once with the pipe, in the right side of his head.
