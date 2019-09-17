BANDON - One man is in ICU at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland and another man is in jail following what police described as a "bar fight" Saturday evening that occurred outside a local establishment on First Street in Bandon.
According to the Bandon Police Department, officers were called to the Arcade Tavern, 135 Alabama Ave. SE at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 14.
Police Sgt. Larry Lynch said Eto Landucci, 44, of Bandon was critically injured when he tried to break up a fight outside the bar.
"He was trying to keep the peace ... and do the right thing," said Lynch, when he was allegedly hit from behind, causing him to fall and strike his head, suffering what Lynch described as "a life-threatening injury."
You have free articles remaining.
He reportedly was flown to Portland where he underwent surgery to address a brain bleed early Sunday morning, and at 3:30 a.m. he was in intensive care. His parents, Ed and Crystal Landucci of Bandon, are with him.
Following an investigation, Terrence Clarkson, 32, Bandon, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a Measure 11 crime, and lodged in the Coos County Jail, according to Lynch.
According to a media spokeswoman at OHSU on Tuesday morning, Landucci is still listed in critical condition.
Police said they responded to numerous calls Saturday night due to the increased volume of people in town for the annual Cranberry Festival.