BANDON — In order to repay its utility rate payers for months of acting outside its charter, the city of Bandon has had to make some cuts to its budget.
Over the six months of increased rates, the City of Bandon collected $235,507 in new revenue. Those funds had to be paid back to ratepayers following a lawsuit by Bandon resident Rob Taylor, leaving a gap in the budget that the city had to fill late in its fiscal year. Taylor sued the city for acting outside its charter when it raised water and wastewater rates last year without voter consent.
“What we did is we had some positions that were unfilled,” Bandon City Manager Dan Chandler said. “We deferred a bunch of capital repairs that were in the budget this year, like a new roof on the Sprague Theater and new siding for the Sprague Theater.”
According to Chandler, the city has also put a hold on training and travel for the rest of the fiscal year.
“Some of that we’re going to have to make exceptions and put back in, because folks have to have certifications to do things like run the water plant, and other professional obligations,” Chandler said.
Chandler said that the budget cuts leave the city spread pretty thin as far as staffing goes.
“If you think about that, you’re serving 3,000 people with a water plant that’s run by two people. If they’re riding together in a car and get in an accident, we don’t have clean water ... Bandon is running on fewer reserves than I think it is responsible to have, given the importance of those things. This is our drinking water, and I’d like to have more than two people at those plants,” Chandler said.
In the future, Chandler would like to have some operating reserves put in place so that if something happens to the limited staff running Bandon’s water and sewer, the utilities will continue to operate as they normally do.
You have free articles remaining.
Currently, the city is seeking rate-setting authority for the Bandon City Council in the form of a ballot measure. If voters pass the measure in the March election, the council will be able to raise utility rates as long as they are kept lower than the county-wide average.
A Town Hall meeting to explain more about the ballot measure is set for 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, at The Barn, 1200 11th St. SW.
Chandler said there are some other ways the city may be able to address its lack of funding for utilities. He said that almost all would require voter approval.
“We could maybe expand the jurisdiction of our municipal court, so that tickets that are written for people speeding through Bandon can be heard in Bandon and the revenue would go to the city. There are potential taxes you could do, Reedsport does a seasonal gas tax .... Those are just some possible ways we could potentially address utility costs, (although) there’s no plans for any of that at this time,” Chandler said.
Some cities that can no longer afford to run their utilities independently have made the decision to sell the utilities to private companies.
“If we got to a situation where our restrictions on rates were such that you couldn’t meet the legal obligations to have safe drinking water and safe wastewater, then we would have to think about the option of selling the utilities," Chandler said.
Bandon is one of a few cities in the state of Oregon that owns its own electric utility.