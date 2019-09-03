{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon Library children's area

Library children's area

 Photo by Deb Holmes

BANDON - Bandon Public Library story times will resume Wednesday, Oct. 2, at the library, 1204 11th St. SW in City Park.

Toddlers meet Wednesdays from 11-11:30 a.m. Preschool sessions are held Wednesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. or Thursdays from 11 a.m.-noon. Early Readers meet Thursday afternoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m. (this group is for kindergarten and older).

Students at Ocean Crest can make arrangements to ride the school bus to City Park for the after school program. Contact Childrens' Librarian Julie Tipton at 541-347-3221 for further information.

