BANDON - The Bandon Public Library has received a prestigious award: The America’s Star Library Award for 2018.
The award was announced Nov. 1 in the Library Journal – the journal read throughout the world by anyone interested in libraries and literature.
Only three libraries in Oregon received this award in 2018.
As one of 7,361 public libraries in the United States Bandon was chosen as one of the stars in Oregon.
"One expects the Multnomah County Library in Portland to win, however, Bandon was a total surprise to the Bandon Library staff," said Bandon Library Director Rosalyn McGarva.
This award is based on five different measurable services that libraries deliver to their communities: overall circulation (materials checked out), circulation of electronic materials, library visits, program attendance and public internet computer use.
"I'm so be very proud of what this community has accomplished. It really does take the entire community to make a library," McGarva said. "Wow, what this community has done! Great job Bandon area, be proud of your Star Library!"
This year, the library held dozens of activities, speakers, films and exhibits as well as a city-wide public art project around the "Big Fish Vision" theme, with an ecological focus to bring awareness through public art and education to the remaining population of wild Pacific Northwest salmon and the waters that they and other animals share in the Southern Oregon Coast region. The Big Fish Vision culminated in a public reception on Nov. 8 at the library, where "Salmon in Silt" a painting purchased for the library's permanent collection, was unveiled.
Children's programs for Bandon area toddlers, preschool and school age youngsters are held on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Other activities for people of all ages are also offered. In addition, the Bandon Library Art Gallery in the foyer features local artists' works and changes exhibits regularly.
Bandon Library Friends and Foundation is a volunteer group of citizens that support the library. Also offering a calendar of events, classes and information about library programs. Learn more about the Bandon Library Friends and Foundation at www.bandonlff.org.
The Bandon Public Library is a member of the Coos County Library Service District, which receives its funding through a dedicated tax rate. Other members of the Service District are the libraries of Coos Bay, Coquille, Dora, Lakeside, Myrtle Point, North Bend and Powers. The district also provides for the countywide library computer system and for shared services, such as the courier van and outreach service to the jail and nursing homes. As a member of the Service District, the Bandon Library serves all Coos County residents without charge.
In April 2017, the five Curry County libraries joined the Coos County libraries in service to residents. Agness, Brookings, Gold Beach, Langlois and Port Orford added their libraries and collections via computer to the Coos County libraries. To access them, either logon to a computer to request the materials or come into the Bandon Public Library and the staff will help with request of materials. One card does it all.
The library is operated primarily out of the City of Bandon's Library Fund, which receives most of its revenues from the Coos County Library Service District. Due to changes brought about by Measure 50, the district now has a permanent tax rate replacing the former tax base. The use of this money is governed by an intergovernmental agreement between the city and the district. The library also has a memorial fund for gifts and donations.
Library hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and closed on Sunday and Monday. For more information, call 541-347-3221.