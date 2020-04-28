BANDON — The Bandon Public Library is an active hub of the community, but since March 17, its doors have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bandon Library Director Jennifer Croft wanted to provide library services while people are trying to stay safe at home. How could the library get books, CDs, and DVDs back into the hands of patrons? Mail them! Croft contacted the Bandon Library Friends & Foundation to see if it could help. This has now become the "Keep Bandon Reading" program.
"We at the library are grateful to the BLFF for this additional financial support," Croft said. "It will help bring back some of our services and, at the same time, make it easier for our patrons to stay safe during the ‘stay home’ order. The pandemic has turned the world upside down for everyone. Libraries all over the nation, including ours, have been forced to close their doors in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19.”
Bandon library patrons can request mail service by putting items on hold using the online catalog at coastlinelibrarynetwork.org or by calling the Bandon Public Library at 541-347-3221 during regular open hours (Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Items should be returned in the book drop.
Remember that the library is now fine-free. Both postage and packaging will be provided by the BLFF.
“None of us knows how long the library will be closed, but since schools are closed through June, we will assume that this mail-out program will continue through June, as well," Croft said. "We expect to begin mailing out library items at the beginning of May. Please be patient with us as we work to get this program up and running.”
