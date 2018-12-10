BANDON - The Bandon Public Library is accepting food for local Bandon food banks in lieu of cash for late fee fines from Dec. 11 through Dec. 15.
For each item of food brought to the library reduces fines by $1. Most canned and dried goods are accepted. All items must have original labels, have a future expiration date and be in good condition. Check with the library for more specifics if needed.
Those who don't have a fine can still donate food to help those in the community. All food donations should be brought to the front desk at the library, 1204 11th St. SW in City Park.