BANDON - The Bandon Library Friends & Foundation, Inc. (BLFF) will hold its annual meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, in the Library's Sprague Community Room. During this time, BLFF will review the previous fiscal year and give a brief overview of plans for the next year. Everyone who uses and values the Bandon library is welcome to attend.
The BLFF is the nonprofit organization that supports the Bandon Library. The group provides ongoing financial support through memberships, donations, fundraising and endowments for books and other media acquisition, library equipment and supplies and a variety of community-based programs that contribute to the excellence of the library.
Those with any questions or ideas about how to support the library or who are interested in volunteer opportunities, leave a note for the BLFF at the library's check-out counter or email bandonlibraryfriends@bandonlff.org.