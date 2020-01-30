BANDON — The Bandon Library Friends and Foundation is sponsoring its third Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Saturday Feb. 8, at the Bandon Community Center (The Barn), 1200 11th St. SW. All proceeds will benefit the children's programs at the Bandon Public Library.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for high school students, and will include pizza, donated by Pastries & Pizza. Soft drinks and water will be available to purchase. Players may also bring their own snacks.
Last July’s royalty-themed Trivia Night was a success, and Children's Librarian Julie Tipton was able to buy family activity packs with the money raised. These included board games for the whole family and other activities such as star-gazing.
“Trivia Night continues to make it possible for Kid Zone to serve Bandon’s children.” Tipton said. “With the proceeds from the last one, we were able to focus on creating a program that gets the entire family involved in spending time together, away from screens and other passive entertainments.”
The theme for this game is “The Natural World: From Atoms to Zoology," and a prize will be given for the best costume on that theme. First prize is a winter’s indoor pleasure kit, including a big fuzzy sofa blanket and other on-theme items. There will also be door prizes given throughout the game. There will be 10 categories of five questions each, covering the wondrous world we live in.
"The possibilities for costumes are endless: Dress as an animal, a planet, a coral reef, or your favorite mountain," said Tracy Hodson, who again organized the event with the help of Micah Dearen.
This time, a traveling trophy will be awarded to the winning team, as well as a first prize.
“We’re hoping that local businesses and organizations will put together teams to compete against one another for the trophy, which in the future will be passed to and held by other winners,” Hodson said. “We want Bandon Library Trivia to become an event that reflects the spirit of community support we see in our local philanthropic organizations and businesses.”
“There will be free pizza again,” said Dearen, “thanks to the support of Pastries & Pizza as well as Bandon businessman Rod Taylor, who pays for what P&P discounts for us.”
Dearen reminds everyone to try to put together a team of varied ages and backgrounds, “But if you don't have a team, just come anyway and join one,” she added. “Meet some new people, eat pizza, and have fun.”
Those with questions about the event, or who would like to volunteer to help or donate door prizes, email gallery@bandonlff.org or leave a message (referencing Trivia Night) at the front desk of the Bandon Library.