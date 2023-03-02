Trying to Surface

“Trying to Surface” oil painting

 by Morgan Johnson

“Merging Worlds” Paintings by Morgan Johnson and clay sculpture by Cary Weigand, at the Bandon Library Art Gallery.

A reception for painter by Morgan Johnson and clay sculpture by Cary Weigand will be held March 4 at 2 p.m. in the Sprague Room at the Bandon Library, It is free to all and refreshments will be served.

Dreaming Together

“Dreaming Together” Bas Relief Sculpture


