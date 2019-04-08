BANDON - In November 2018 the Lifetime Members Club was formed by Bandon Library Friend Cathy Larcom-Johnston. The goal of the club is to meet once a year and raise funds to fulfill a request presented by the Bandon Library director or assistant director that could not be fulfilled from the regular library budget. Multiple options are given and the members vote to make their selection.
This year, the members voted to support reimbursement costs for two visits from Brenda Brainard and Lynn Anderson. Their events included weekend workshops of weaving and beading and presentations on American Indian Boarding Schools as well as Traditional Foods and Beads from Around the World.
In addition to the main project chosen, five of the lifetime members chose to fund a project that all can enjoy with every visit to the library. Large colorful banners are now strung across the width of the main room of the library. They display lyrics by John Lennon and Paul McCartney with vibrant cheerful graphics. Plants have been re-potted in planters by the same artist. When patrons enter the library they will feel the warmth of the welcome and are invited to stay to read, write or work. The banners and pots were purchased from Bandon Mercantile.
The Lifetime Members Club will be meeting again Oct. 6. Those who would like more information on how to join and participate in the selection and funding of a special annual project project that helps make the Bandon Public Library the best it can be, can contact Johnston at 541-347-4374
National Library Week 2019 is April 7-April 13. This year's theme is "Libraries = Strong Communities."
"Bandon continuously shows us the reality of this time and time again," said Library Assistant Director Sara Michael. "It is important that we continue to let new and longtime residents and families know that this library is their resource to enjoy. Thank you for your participation and thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you in the library or at an upcoming event soon."