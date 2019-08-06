BANDON - There's a new place for kids in Bandon.
Bandon Kids’ Club is a before-and after-school program offered five days a week and available to school-age children (eligible for first grade and up). Under Oregon State's recorded programs, Bandon Kids' Club can take children any time school is not in session, including full-time care in the summer months.
The program was the idea of Summer Whitmer, who came up with it when her child's daycare closed.
"It was really apparent to me that there is a need for this type of program after we lost care for our 2-year-old," Whitmer said. "Kids need a safe, fun and educational place to go and parents need a program that works with their employment schedule."
Bandon Kids' Club will open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. This allows parents to drop their children off in the morning and go to work. The children will be bussed to and from school and stay at the Club until their parents can pick them up.
Whitmer believes in having quality family time and wants to give parents more of that with her program.
"My idea is that these kids will get off the bus, get their homework done and their musical instruments practiced," Whitmer said. "This will allow parents to have more time for dinner and an appropriate bedtime hour for their kids."
Whitmer said the kids will also have activities to teach life skills such as cooking, basic sewing, ironing, gardening, and how to work with different personalities.
"I want these kids to be the most well-rounded kids in Bandon," she said.
The Bandon Kids' Club is located at the corner of U.S. Highway 101 and June in the house attached to Samme's Laundry. The Club features a reception room, movie room, kitchen, classroom, game room, music room, and a large fenced back yard for outdoor learning and play.
Whitmer also plans on offering movie nights so parents can have a few hours to themselves.
"In today's world, it is so difficult to invest in our relationships because of work and chores. Children will get to enjoy a movie, popcorn, and blanket forts while moms and dads get a break," she said.
For more information on Bandon Kids' Club, call 541-404-5518, email Bandonkidsclub@homail.com, visit their Facebook page or stop by the Club anytime you see the minivan parked out front.