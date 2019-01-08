BANDON - Bandon Inn has once again been awarded a spot in Oregon Business Magazine's third annual 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon for 2019, coming in at No. 2 in the state.
The annual awards luncheon and celebration, hosted by MEDIAAmerica, was held in Portland in December. This year, each department at Bandon Inn was represented by an employee: Molly Smith-Bemetz, Bandon Inn hotel manager; Frank Avila, who wears several hats managing the hotel's gift shop as well as beer and wine sales and who also works at the front desk; Stephanie Schlenker, the hotel's laundress; Victoria Ramos, from the hotel's housekeeping department; and Brian Chebul, who works in maintenance as well as driving the Bandon Inn shuttle.
This year, researchers studied over 66,000 reviews, a 74-percent increase over last year’s reviews, on the most widely used online review sites Google, TripAdvisor and Yelp. Scores were tallied and combined to determine the level of travelers’ overall satisfaction. The scores were then ranked to create the 100 Best Fan-Favorites Destinations list.
The “100 Best” will gain valuable exposure in popular statewide magazines like Oregon Home, Oregon Business, both in print and online. Winners may also promote their achievement with exclusive rights to use the “100 Best” logo on their promotional materials and at point-of-purchase.
The top 100 destinations will once again be charted on a map for visitors and residents to use as a guide for traveling the state. A total of 75,000 statewide maps will be distributed in 2019 at most of the state’s entry points and visitor centers. The map continues to be very popular, according to distribution partner Matt Preston of Certified Folder Display Service Inc., who said, “the 100 Best Fan-Favorite Destinations in Oregon brochure is a huge hit in the Travel Oregon Welcome Center program, which includes the PDX International Airport.”
“It is fantastic to see this project grow. Travelers rely more than ever on third-party reviews. The participation increase in this important research shows that more destinations are paying attention as well,” said Andrew Insinga, CEO of MEDIAmerica.
Craig Peebles, Events Manager at MEDIAmerica, added, “To be able to tally and merge data from the big three online review sites was not easy, but the result is worth it. A ranking based purely on customer satisfaction is a true measure of what makes a great destination.”
Bandon Inn owner and operator Peggy Backholm is thrilled with the award.
"Receiving the No. 2 spot in the State of Oregon was certainly a thrill for all the employees," Backholm said. "This award is a testimony to their hard work, dedication and customer service which is second to none."
Bandon Inn has undergone a complete renovation over the last 1 1/2 years including beds, drapes, furniture and lighting. They've also added a second shuttle. The hotel now offers "Breakfast to Go" for early departures and delivers breakfast and espresso drinks to guest's rooms, which Backholm said has been a great success.
Last year, Bandon Inn was also awarded its second Hall of Fame Award from Trip Advisor after receiving a Certificate of Excellence every year for 10 years.
"We are going to celebrate our success this weekend with a catered dinner by Coastal Mist," Backholm said. "It will be a time for our employees, their spouses and kids to relax and have a good time. I'm looking forward to spending time with everyone away from work."
"Bandon is the perfect town to own a hotel," Backholm added. "It offers a beautiful coastline, restaurants, golf courses, fishing and a host of other activities. I couldn't ask for a better support cast."
"It is a tremendous honor for Peggy and her staff," said Mayor Mary Schamehorn.
Last year, Bandon Inn was No. 14 on the same list, up from No. 37 the previous year.
Bandon Dunes Golf Resort was also on the list, this year coming in at No. 34. Last year, Bandon Dunes was No. 27, up from No. 29 the previous year.
Wildlife Safari in Winston was No. 38, Jerry's Rogue Jets in Gold Beach was No. 42 and Tu Tu' Tun Lodge in Gold Beach was No. 55.
Here's the top 10 of the 100 Best Fan Favorite Destinations in Oregon for 2019:
No. 1: High Life Adventures, a ziplining tour company in Warrenton
No. 2: Bandon Inn, Bandon
No. 3: Sweet Cheeks Winery, Eugene
No. 4: Swan Island Dahlias, Portland
No. 5: Wall Street Suites, Bend
No. 6: Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina, Wheeler
No. 7: Five Pine Lodge, Sisters
No. 8: Douglas County Museum, Roseburg
No. 9: Boulder Falls Inn and Japanese Gardens, Lebanon
No. 10: Historic Balch Hotel, Dufur in the Columbia River Gorge
To view the complete list of 2019 winners or destinations wishing to sign up for consideration in the 2020 100 Best Fan-Favorite destinations survey may do so at https://www.oregonbusiness.com/100best/destinations/ Participation is free.