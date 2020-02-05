BANDON — Last week, Bandon took part in the annual Point in Time count during Restoration Worship Center’s monthly food pantry giveaway.
On the last Thursday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. Restoration Worship Center offers boxes of food to needy families in the community, and this month Oregon Coast Community Action set up inside the church to conduct the PIT count.
The PIT count is an nationwide census that takes a snapshot of the homeless population at the end of January. Results are reported back to U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development, and can determine the sort of services and resources that organizations in the county can get funding for based its homeless population.
Being one of the organizations that receives state and federal funding to assist homeless populations, ORCCA organizes volunteers for the week of the count in Coos and Curry counties.
“We’re given state and federally funded grants to help get people off the streets, so they can start building and stop using resources like ambulances. The count is vital to our community in regards to helping the homeless,” said Lisa Hoffer with ORCCA.
ORCCA partners with other community groups to put together care packages, usually in the form of backpacks for homeless folks that they often hand out whether they agree to participate in the voluntary count or not. The packs include things like soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes and tissues, along with items to help people stay warm.
“We have backpacks that are full of hygiene products, we have warmers in there, and we have socks and gloves. On top of that we offer blankets, and for those who have pets we also offer dog food and cat food,” Hoffer said.
Restoration Worship Center's food pantry is conducted in a shopping style, where families can come and put a box of food together.
“Usually we give to around 40 or 50 households a month," said Laurie Bowman with Restoration Worship Center. "We gave out almost 2,000 pounds of food for our Christmas baskets."
Restoration Worship Center acquires the food it hands out from a few sources, but most of it comes from the United States Department of Agriculture.
“Some of it is through what’s called Fresh Alliance, which we can pay so much a pound for through ORCCA," Bowman said.
"If somebody wanted to help the pantry, the best way to help is by dollar amount," Bowman added. "The one dollar they would spend at a store for a can of food, we could use to buy five cans of food through ORCCA."