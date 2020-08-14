BANDON — “Arm Chewed Off by Lion” was the headline of the lead story in Bandon’s Western World newspaper for September 22, 1927. It was not what anyone expected from a day at the circus.
The Western World captured the excitement of the Honest Bills Traveling Show coming to town in the September 15, 1927 Western World.
“Bandon is to have a circus. The heart of every small boy in the community is throbbing with anticipation of elephants, camels, bears, tigers, monkeys, and funny clowns, not to mention cracker jack, pink lemonade and colored balloons.”
The circus was taking advantage of the newly built section of the Roosevelt Highway, later renamed Highway 101. “The company is traveling overland and is en route down the coast on its way into California. The animals travel on foot and for this reason the circus makes short jumps. In Bandon it will show in the Boak field,” reported the paper. Boak Field was on the bluff at about the corner of Franklin and Beach Loop Road. For many years it was the site of Bandon’s hospital.
Bandon doctor Roland Leep shot 16mm film clips of elephants cavorting in the Coquille River. School children were allowed an extra hour for lunch in order that they might see the circus parade.
Honest Bill’s Traveling Show drew large audiences. “It was the largest show of its kind that has ever played here,” said the Western World, and the circus-wise in Bandon agreed it was a better circus than most.
The trouble started when the circus headed south for Port Orford.
“Soon after leaving Bandon early this morning en route south, the elephant herder went to sleep on his horse and at Crooked creek the big beasts went on a rampage. One of them remained on the highway but the other started down a side road toward the beach,” reported the Western World.
“At about 5:30 this morning Mr. Fouts who lives on the Olson place near Sunset City, which is on the Bandon beach road, awoke to find the front door falling in and an elephant attempting to enter. He got out in a hurry and went to the Dano place to phone for help. In the meantime, the elephant invaded other places and when found by the circus crew was calmly eating apples from the trees in an orchard on the Kurtzhal place.”
Things got worse when the circus reach Port Orford.
“Orris Fromm, a 12-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Robt. Fromm and a student at the Port Orford schools had his left arm bitten off by a lion at Port Orford this morning.
“The Honest Bill circus, which showed in Bandon yesterday, drew into Port Orford this morning en route to a vacant plot of ground on the Knapp place to pitch tent for an afternoon performance. One of the trucks bearing a lion’s cage stopped near the Leutwyler blacksmith shop for a few minutes and soon children collected around it. Before anyone realized the danger, the Fromm lad thrust his hand through a small hole near the bottom of the cage, the only opening except the ventilator which is near the top. One of the animals grabbed the hand with his claws and drew the arm in until it caught the forearm in its mouth. The arm was crushed and mangled to above the elbow.
“The lad was given first aid at the (Port Orford) drug store and rushed to the Leep hospital in Bandon where amputation about two inches from the shoulder was found necessary. The hospital this afternoon reports the lad’s condition as favorable. He came out from under the anesthetic and was bearing the shock well.” Dr. Leep performed the amputation.
It only got worse for Honest Bill as his circus traveled south. Because of a spreading polio epidemic, several towns in northern California went into quarantine and barred circus performances. The coast highway became more primitive as the circus traveled south. Somewhere near Orrick in the California Redwoods, the circus trucks got stuck in the mud. The elephants were used to push them through. When one truck fell over an embankment, an elephant went with it. No one was sure what to do with a dead elephant on the new roadway.
Dr. Roland Leep later died tragically in a hunting accident in the rocks off Port Orford in July of 1929.
An internet search finds bits and pieces of information about Honest Bill’s Traveling show. William (Honest Bill) Newton Jr. was part of a large circus family headquartered in the Midwest. His father toured with Lucky Bill’s Circus and his brother Henry headed “Happy Bill’s Circus.” Early circuses traveled by train but Honest Bill pioneered the use touring by trucks. Honest Bill died in Oklahoma in 1953.
Orris Fromm recovered, had a second operation, and continued to live in the area. He died in Bandon in 1970.
