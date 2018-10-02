BANDON - Bandon High School students didn't attend school on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Instead, they spent the morning outside the classroom.
The annual BHS Community Service Day requires the entire student body, along with teachers and aides, to spend the morning out in the community working on projects that benefit Bandon.
From left, Jordan Houck, Rylie Houck and Olivia McMahon help in the Good Earth Community Garden for BHS Community Service Day.
Students worked at the Bandon Historical Society, helping prepare displays and weeding outside the building. At the Good Earth Community Garden, students weeded, cleaned planter pots for the annual plant sale, planted and other needed tasks. At the Bandon Public Library, students washed the outside windows of the building. At the VFW and Catholic cemeteries, students did maintenance of grounds and headstones.
Some students cleaned-up around town and on the beach, starting at the South Jetty and working their way south. Others helped weed and prune the School District's flower beds. A group of students removed gorse and other invasive plants from the banks of Gross Creek.
Bandon High students did a little weeding along side the museum parking lot during Bandon High School's Community Service Day.
Volunteers from the community at each location were pleased with the results and with the students' helpful attitudes. It didn't hurt that it was a sunny, warm day.
Following Community Service Day, students were released two hours early.