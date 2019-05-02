BANDON - Sweet Speeches, a night of creativity, laughter and performing arts will be presented by the Bandon High School Speech team at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW.
This spring Sweet Speeches is a highlight of the team’s calendar. Three speech team members will be competing at the National Forensic League Speech and Debate Tournament in Dallas, Texas in June so they will be primed and ready to grace the stage of the Sprague Community Theater with incredible energy and just plain fun. At tournaments, the team members present their speeches in a classroom in front of a judge and several students from other schools. Sweet Speeches gives the team members the opportunity to work together as a team along with the experience of performing for a large audience.
In addition, each piece is introduced by three students who perform an improv skit that hints at the subject or theme of the piece, then introduces the performer.
The beauty of the November, January and May Sweet Speeches performances is the visible progression of confidence and expertise as the speakers develop throughout the year, said coach Tyler Curtis.
"Each and every time the magic of performing is evident and exciting," Curtis said. "This fundraiser, along with many generous donations, helps to pay for meals and motels for speech and debate tournaments. Come and support the team."