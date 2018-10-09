BANDON - Seventeen members, 10 returning and seven new speakers, of the 2018 Bandon High School Speech Team represented Bandon at the South Coast Invitational Speech held Oct. 6 at Marshfield High School.
Bandon’s team competed head-to-head with high school speakers from Ashland, Coquille, Crater, Grants Pass, Illinois Valley, Marist, Marshfield, Mohawk, North Bend, North Medford, North Valley, Phoenix, South Eugene, South Medford, St Mary’s, and Willamette.
From left, Nick Turner and Les Anderson won second place in both Public Forum open debate and Dual Interpretation.
In the open division, Nick Turner and Les Anderson captured second place trophies in Dual Interpretation with “Merchandise King” and also in Public Forum debate on the topic, "Resolved: The United States should accede to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea without reservations." Kyla Harris advanced to the final round in Radio Commentary with her originally written speech on “Health Care in Rwanda."
In the novice division for first-year speakers, Bandon closed out Informative Speaking. Quinn McGagin won first for his originally written speech on “Annoyance," Owen Bivens second on “Dungeons and Dragons," and Riley Cook third with “Cell Phone Usage." The team of Quinn McGagin and Riley Cook brought home the second-place award in Public Forum debate on the topic, “Resolved: The United States should accede to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea without reservations.’
Two competed in the final round of Radio Commentary: TJ Spanberger with the topic “Video Game Addiction” and Ansen Converse with “Space Force."
From left, Quinn McGagin and Riley Cook won second place in novice debate.
This year’s team consists of 19 diverse and dedicated students, 11 returning and eight new speakers, who have the unique opportunity to represent Bandon while competing head-to-head with speakers from the largest schools in Oregon. Team members include senior four-year speakers and co-captains Nick Turner and Isabel Winston, seniors Les Anderson, Marino Santoro, Ruby Toole-Jackson and first year senior Owen Biven; juniors Izzy Bean, Kyla Harris, Amelia Russell and Becky Yu; sophomores Bella Erenfeld, Katie Kilcoyne, Quinn McGagin, Elli Schulz, Max Sanchez and TJ Spanberger; freshmen Charlie Ells, Ansen Converse and Riley Cook.
Several community members volunteered to help judge the tournament, including Lea Golden, Caroline Mitchell, Martha Lane, Richard Robinett, Albert Sanchez, Roger Straus, Amy Moss Strong, Lisa Turner, as well as speech team graduate David Fodrea.
Thanks to a grant from the Mr. and Mrs. Michael Keiser Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation, North Bend, Marshfield and Bandon high schools were able to participate in a speech workshop in September. Demond Wilson, a Dramatic Interpretation National Champion as well as a coach of national champions came from Mississippi for a five-day speech seminar. During the seminar, Wilson auditioned speech team members and provided award winning scripts. In addition, he presented a three-hour workshop to all three schools which included inspiration to take the opportunity to excel in competitive speaking events. He addressed characterization, portraying real emotions, and eye contact in making scripts come alive.
The first Sweet Speeches of the season will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Sprague Community Theater, 1202 11th St. SW. Come out and show support for the speech team, and witness first-hand the exciting dynamics of the 2018-19 BHS speech and debate team.
Bandon will travel to Silverton High School for at Nov. 10 tournament, then to Clackamas High School for a Dec. 1 tournament.