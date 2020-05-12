BANDON — Bandon Schools Superintendent Doug Ardiana promised the Class of 2020 the district would celebrate their graduation in some way despite in-person classes being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bandon High School administrators and advisers are keeping that promise.
A letter was sent out to all 44 of the graduating seniors and families from BHS Principal Sabrina Belletti and BHS academic adviser Erin Robertson to assure students the district is still in the planning process for 2020 graduation exercises.
"We are purposely delaying the release of our plans, in an effort to support you with a ceremony that will be as close to what you would have experienced if the school was never closed," wrote BHS Principal Sabrina Belletti in the letter. "With this said, it is our commitment to you that our Class of 2020 Graduation Commencement formal plan will be released to students and families no later than May 22, which is two weeks prior to our scheduled graduation ceremony."
Caps, gowns, graduation cords, stoles, and official diplomas are still scheduled to be delivered to the school toward the end of May, Belletti added.
Students were asked to, "Please keep 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, reserved for us to help celebrate your graduation."
Belletti and BHS Activities Director Josh Davies are working on the transition of the all-school awards and scholarship ceremonies to be released in a virtual format. This will also be done for the Harbor Lights Middle School Eighth-Grade Recognition Ceremony.
Davies will also be presenting the BHS annual end-of-year sports awards as well, and has been "lighting the night" every Friday evening in the football stadium by turning on the lights at 8:20 for 20 minutes to honor the Class of 2020. Davies also plays music during the weekly event and has encouraged seniors to send in song requests.
In addition, the balance of the class funds raised during all four years of high school for senior activities such as the senior trip, will be divided equally between all four-year Class of 2020 completers and presented to them at graduation. That amount is approximately $16,000, according to School Board student representative, BHS senior Amelia Russell.
"Take care, stay safe, and get ready to graduate!" Belletti wrote.
Belletti said 42 seniors are ready to graduate and two additional ones are on track to graduate with the completion of their personalized plans.
The community has already been congratulating the seniors. The Bandon Booster Club placed 24-inch by 18-inch yard signs for each BHS senior along U.S. Highway 101 between City Hall and Freedom Graphics on one side and and It's All About You Salon and Spa on the other side. Booster Club president Briana Hutchens said the club wanted to help boost morale, since the seniors are missing out on their traditional graduation ceremony and their related senior activities such as the senior trip, jet-boat ride and all-night Project Graduation party.
Anthony Zunino said Hutchens brought the idea to him and secured the permission and photos and Freedom Graphics supplied the design work and signs at a deeply discounted price to bring it all together. Zunino's children helped install the signs along the highway. The community has responded with positive messages for both the seniors and for the Booster Club.
"I'm so proud to be helping the Bandon Booster Club recognize our amazing Class of 2020 seniors," Zunino said.
