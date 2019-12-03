{{featured_button_text}}
Bandon High School
Bandon Western World

BANDON — The Bandon High School leadership class will be hosting its second American Red Cross blood drive of the 2019-2020 school year.

The drive will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the district gymnasium. Walk-ins are welcome.

Last year, the BHS blood drives collected 138 units of blood, saving an estimated 414 lives. Each year, BHS Leadership runs three-to-four blood drives and student leaders have assisted in the collection of over 1,000 units of blood. The public is invited to help BHS students continue this trend. 

