BANDON — The Bandon High School leadership class will be hosting its second American Red Cross blood drive of the 2019-2020 school year.
The drive will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the district gymnasium. Walk-ins are welcome.
Last year, the BHS blood drives collected 138 units of blood, saving an estimated 414 lives. Each year, BHS Leadership runs three-to-four blood drives and student leaders have assisted in the collection of over 1,000 units of blood. The public is invited to help BHS students continue this trend.