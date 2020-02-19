BANDON — Bandon High School is hosting it tri-annual Red Cross® Blood Drive on Wednesday, March 11, in Otis K. Murray Court. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. and close at 2 p.m.
Each donated unit of blood can save up to three lives. After a successful donation, donors will be thanked with fun Saint Patrick’s Day-themed pancakes along with a small selection of snacks in the canteen. Those interested in donating blood can register at redcross.org or contact BHS leadership adviser Kevin Haan at khaan@bandon.k12.or.us.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2018, Bandon High School leadership was awarded a Certificate of Recognition for collecting 143 units of blood and saving 429 lives. Many of the school's own students donate to the cause.
"We would love to see new faces from our community and others just visiting," Haan said. "Come see us and help us save lives!"