BANDON — Bandon High School Principal Sabrina Belletti has announced the students who have been named to the honor roll for the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Freshmen
4.0 GPA: Owen Brown, Daniel Cabrera, Kylie Dornath, Rhiannon Green, Ellrya Knight, Danielle McLain, Madeline Miller, Hallie Minkler and Abigail Weston.
Honor Roll (3.50-3.99 GPA): Kaydence Augsburger, James Curran, Conner Devine, Kate Devine, Dylan Kamph, Jacob Kappa, Kenny McMillen, Alissa Reager, Aspen Stangle and Robert Swartz.
Honorable Mention (3.00-3.49): Andrew John, Alben Johnson, Ireland Lake, Marissa Lee, Kaitlyn Sapp and Jonathan Trisdale.
Sophomores
4.0 GPA: Ansen Converse, Alyssa Duenas, Charlie Ells and Andrew Robertson.
Honor Roll (3.50-3.99): Hunter Angove, Trevor Angove, Shawn Coppock, Ryan Flynn, Jennifer Himmelrick, Holly Hutton, Cooper Lang, Aunika Miller, Madisan McCabe and Madeline Weaver.
Honorable Mention (3.00-3.49): Orlando Avalos, Anevay Boles, Christopher Butler, Riley Cook, Carlee Freitag, Ciana Heys, Rosie Keller, Trinitie Long-Hindman, Gage Looney, Cheyanne Mann, Avery Pounder, Kadence Teel, Mackenzie Williams and Cassidy Yates.
Juniors
4.0 GPA: Kayla LaPlante, Quinn McGagin, Joshua Minkler, Elli Schulz, Kennedy Turner and Sterling Williams.
Honor Roll (3.50-3.99): Amber Conner
Honorable Mention (3.00-3.49): Evan Allende, Hannah Bristow, Hannah Brookshier, Luke Brown, Wyatt Dyer, Isabella Erenfeld, Elizabeth Gallagher, Brynn Green, Kathryn Kilcoyne, Ailey Knight, Kaitlynn Marsh, Averee Miller, Kross Miller, Seth Waterman and Nicholas Weaver.
Seniors
4.0 GPA: Abigail Carman, Isaac Cutler, Autumn Davis, Kyla Harris, Allison Hennick, Jade Herrin, Kristin Kirchgesler, Samantha Marsh, Elissa Steece, Ashley Strain and Jessica Tittle.
Honor Roll (3.50-3.99): Carley Deslauriers, Aero Franklin, Maggie Keller, Naomi Martin, David Sherman, Shannon Smith and Becky Yu.
Honorable Mention (3.00-3.49): Traylyn Arana, Hannah Blackard, Jacob Garcia, Amelia Russell, Coby Smith, Kirsten Smith, Hannah Wayne and Nadina Tugui.